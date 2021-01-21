Pluto TV to Launch in France With 40 Curated Channels

Pluto TV, the free streaming service owned by ViacomCBS Networks International, is set to launch in France on Feb. 8 as it aims to grow its presence further across Europe.

The service, which doesn’t require a registration, will boast 40 curated channels for French audiences with a library of content from ViacomCBS brands, as well as third-party content from international and French publishers, broadcasters and distributors.

The channels featured on the service will include Pluto TV Ciné, Pluto TV Action and Pluto TV Drama, and the content available will span films, TV series, kids, animation, reality TV, lifestyle, crime and investigation, comedy, sports and documentaries.

Pluto TV will be the first free ad-supported television service to bow in France and will be available on all major streaming devices via the Pluto TV browser, or via Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, among others.

“The launch of Pluto TV in France marks an important step for the growth of our company’s streaming presence in Europe,” said Olivier Jollet, the senior VP of emerging buinsess for ViacomCBS Networks for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Jollet said Pluto TV has already demonstrated its appeal in many markets across the world, including in the U.K., Germany, Latin America and Spain.

Pluto TV’s upcoming roll-out in France will indeed follow successful launches in the U.K., Germany, Spain, as well as 17 countries across Latin America (including Brazil).

The executive said he believes Pluto TV’s “market-centric approach and extensive reach (will) transform the French streaming and television market, both in terms of consumer experience and a sales offer.”

Pluto TV currently spans three continents and 24 countries with almost 36 million active users worldwide. The service is next planning to launch in Italy in late 2021.