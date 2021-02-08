Pluto TV Launches in France With 40 Channels Featuring Local, International Content

ViacomCBS Networks International is launching Pluto TV, its free streaming service, in France today (Feb. 8) with 40 original channels featuring French and international titles spanning films, series and factual programs.

The slate of channels in France comprises Pluto TV Ciné, Pluto TV Drama, Dossiers FBI, Pluto TV Crime, Tortue Ninja, People Are Awesome, Pluto TV Cuisine, Pluto TV Paranormal, Pluto TV Nature, iCarly, FailArmy, Pluto TV Kids Junior, Pluto TV Kids Animation, the Gaming TV channel and Pluto TV Extreme. The service will also boast popular French series including “Plus Belle La Vie,” “Les Cordier, Juge et flic” and “Louis La Brocante.”

Pluto TV’s movie library includes Hollywood classics such as “Staying Alive,” “Fighting Temptations” and “The Ring,” as well as action-packed films like “Snapdragon” and “Contract to Kill,” retro titles like “Highlander” and “Star Trek,” and “Save the Last Dance” and “La Source.”

The kids’ programming includes “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Bubble Guppies,” “Dora the Explorer” and “Hey Arnold.” Factual content available on Pluto TV in France includes culinary shows such as “Epiceries fines” and “Sur la route des vins.”

Pluto TV, which doesn’t require a registration, is the first free ad-supported television service to launch in France and is now available on all major streaming devices via the Pluto TV browser, or via Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, among others.

The service previously launched in the U.K., Germany, Spain, as well as 17 countries across Latin America. Pluto TV now boasts a presence across three continents and 24 countries with almost 36 million active users worldwide. The service is next planning to launch in Italy in late 2021.