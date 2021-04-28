Netflix Launches Nordic Production Hub in Sweden

Netflix has launched a Nordic office in Sweden to continue ramping up production of original local content across Europe.

The news was unveiled in a blog post penned by Lina Brouneus, the director of co-production and film acquisition at Netflix for the EMEA.

Set to bow during the second half of 2021, the office will be located in Stockholm and will be a hub for the region to allow the streamer to strengthen its creative and cultural partnerships across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland, and grow its slate of series and films throughout the region.

“Now is the time for us to get even closer to our members, the creators, filmmakers, partners and cultural communities throughout the Nordics (…) to further support the region and to reflect the diversity of talent we work with, we will also have a small team of Netflix employees based in a satellite office in Copenhagen,” said Brouneus, a former top executive at Viaplay.

Netflix already has offices in Amsterdam, Madrid, Berlin, London, Paris and Brussels, and will be launching offices in Rome and Istanbul later this year.

In her post, Brouneus pointed out the Nordics was one of the first international territory where Netflix started making original shows, and has been developing relationships with creative talent in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland for the past nine years.

The company’s originals in the region include “Quicksand,” “Love & Anarchy” and “Snabba Cash,” Norwegian series “Ragnarok” and “Home for Christmas,” three seasons of “The Rain” and the newly announced series “The Chestnut Man in Denmark,” and later this year “Katla,” Baltasar Kormakur’s sci-fi thriller series from Iceland.

Last year, Netflix delivered “Cadaver,” the first Netflix film from the Nordics, and will be ramping up its film offerings going forward with several titles already set to come out soon, including “Dancing Queens,” “Vinterviken,” “Against the Ice,” “Troll” and “Black Crab.”

The executive pointed out that by the end of 2021, Netflix will have produced nearly 70 original titles from the Nordics, including “films and series that have been enjoyed by 4 million-plus members across the region as well as (its) members right around the world.”

Brouneus said Nordic content is also popular with subscribers outside of the region. In fact, almost two-thirds of Netflix subscribers globally have watched a Nordic original film or series, said the executive.