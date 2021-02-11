Netflix to Open Canadian Office, Will Hire Dedicated Content Executive

Netflix has announced it will open a dedicated outpost in Canada with a local chief who will be in charge of commissioning domestic content.

The news was announced by Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in a blog post.

“Ten years ago, Canadians invited Netflix into their homes for the first time,” Sarandos wrote. “And whether it’s been bringing new life to the story of a famous red-head from PEI (‘Anne with an E’), following a rag-tag group of survivalists into the forests of Quebec (‘Jusqu’au déclin’), or having a little fun with fire (‘Blown Away’), Canada has provided our members there and all over the world with plenty of stories to love,” he went on to note.

“We want to build on that momentum and make a new home for Netflix in Canada — opening an office and hiring a dedicated content executive to work directly with the Canadian creative community,” Sarandos said.

He pointed out that since 2017, Netflix has spent “more than CAD$2.5 billion on productions in the country.”

“But more than that, we have built relationships with so many talented directors, screenwriters, actors, producers, animators and more,” he noted.

The new Netflix office will serve as a complement to the streaming giant’s existing production center in Toronto, where it leases sound stages and office space at Cinespace Studios and Pinewood Toronto Studios.

Sarandos said Netflix will soon “be announcing even more exciting news around local projects and relationships, and we can’t wait to open our new Canadian home to our creative partners.”