NENT Group Boards Original Series About Swedish Ice Hockey Star Börje Salming (EXCLUSIVE)

NENT Group, the Nordic region’s leading streaming company, has ordered an English-language original biopic series about Börje Salming, one of Sweden’s biggest ice hockey stars.

The series is created and directed by Amir Chamdin, whose latest show, “Partisan,” won the top prize at Canneseries in 2020.

Valter Skarsgård (“Arn”) stars in the biopic as Salming. Written by Martin Bengtsson (“Agent Hamilton”), the Viaplay Original will chart Salming’s journey from his humble roots north of the Arctic Circle to become an NHL legend. Filming will begin in 2022, and the series, which is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production, will premiere exclusively on Viaplay.

The first Swedish player inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Salming played over 1,100 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs across 16 seasons (1973-1989), notching 148 goals and 620 assists. In 2017, he was named one of the 100 greatest NHL players in history.

“It’s flattering and exciting that my story will become a series,” said Salming. “When we began discussing this project, I reflected over everything that’s happened in my life, from taking care of myself at a young age after my father passed away, to the journey from Kiruna to the NHL, and I realised there’s a lot of screen potential there,” added the ice hockey legend.

Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group CCO, said the show will tell “a story of remarkable talent, athleticism and perseverance that deserves an international streaming audience.” The biopic series will come out on time to mark the 70th birthday of Salming, whose “sporting achievements rank with fellow Swedish superstars Björn Borg and Ronnie Peterson,” pointed out Wallestam.

“Today, when 10% of NHL players come from Sweden, it’s easy to forget that Europeans were once thought too weak for this unforgiving competition,” added Wallestam.

Skarsgård, who got to spend time with Salming to prepare for the role, said he “tells such amazing stories with complete humility.”

“His attitude was always to do things his way and enjoy it, and I’ll try to bring the same approach to the task of playing him,” said the Swedish actor.