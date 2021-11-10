Neil Gaiman’s ‘American Gods’ Series Transforms Into Gaming Content – Global Bulletin

GAMING

“American Gods,” the hit Amazon Prime Video fantasy series adapted from Neil Gaiman’s 2001 namesake novel, will be transformed by Skyrocket Entertainment into new gaming content and products and migrated into the worldwide online gambling sector through its newly launched Skyrocket Studios division. Working in collaboration with games studio Bang Bang Games, known for games like “Deal Or No Deal,” “Dumb and Dumber” and “Austin Powers,” “American Gods” will become an online gambling slot game, themed around the battle between Old Gods and New Gods.

Initially adapted by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green for Starz, “American Gods” is produced by Fremantle and distributed by Lionsgate Television.

The deal was struck between Fremantle’s VP commercial and licensing, Angela Hueber and Skyrocket CEO, Sean O’Kelly. Production for the game has commenced and is due to be delivered later this year.

Skyrocket Entertainment specializes in turning iconic Hollywood feature films and branded intellectual property rights into content for real and social money gaming. The company has acquired the international rights to 75 feature films including “Rambo,” “The Expendables” and “The Fallen” franchise.

Sineád O’Connor ShinAwiL/Bebbak

DOCUMENTARY

Irish content production businesses ShinAwiL and Bebbak have teamed to produce ‘Sineád’ (working title), a feature documentary celebrating the musical work of iconic, Grammy winning singer/songwriter Sineád O’Connor.

ShinAwiL’s Los Angeles-based executive producer Chuck La Bella has engaged U.S. producer Orian Williams (“Control”) as executive producer alongside ShinAwiL CEO Larry Bass and radio DJ, Bebbak’s Dave Fanning. Irish filmmaker Maurice Sweeney (“I, Dolours”) will direct.

Through her life and career O’Connor’s music captured world attention and she courted musical acclaim and controversy in equal measure.

Bass said: “There will only ever be one documentary with Sineád involved that tells the story of her work in her own words. This is it. Seldom do we get an opportunity for an artist to take us in to the story behind their greatest work”.

Global sales will be handled by Jonathan Ford and Abacus Media Rights.