Trans Reality TV Star Miriam Rivera is Subject of Investigative Series From ‘Dr. Death’ Podcast Studio Wondery (EXCLUSIVE)

Podcast studio Wondery has set up “Harsh Reality,” a six-part investigative series on trans reality TV star Miriam Rivera.

The series aims to unpack the true story of Rivera, the Mexican model and star of the controversial 2004 British reality dating show “There’s Something About Miriam.” Set in a villa in Ibiza, the series followed six men who competed for a cash prize and for the love of Rivera. The show — produced by Remy Blumenfeld’s Brighter Pictures, which later became Remarkable under Endemol Shine U.K. — revealed she was transgender, but only in the final episode.

Rivera was found dead at her apartment in Mexico in 2019.

The series is written by Agnes Borinsky and produced by Eleanor Biggs. Executive producers are Max O’Brien and Morgan M. Page for Novel and George Lavender, Marshall Lewy and Jen Sargent for Wondery. Trace Lysette, best known for her recurring role as Shea on Amazon series “Transparent,” serves as host.

Wondery’s official synopsis for “Harsh Reality” reads: “It was supposed to be a reality show with a twist. In a sun-drenched villa in Ibiza, six hot guys compete for a cash prize and for the love of the beautiful and mysterious Miriam. It’s meant to be her big break: the moment she becomes the superstar she was born to be. But this is the era of ‘cruel reality TV’ and the show producers have a different goal: they want to surprise the men with the fact that Miriam is trans.”

“Harsh Reality” premieres on all podcast platforms on Nov. 29. To coincide with its launch, Wondery is working in partnership with TransLash, a national nonprofit that aims to “tell trans stories to save trans lives.”

Wondery’s credits include “Dr. Death,” “The Shrink Next Door,” “American Scandal” and “Business Wars.”