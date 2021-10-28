Mediawan, Leonine Studios Team on French Adaptation of ‘YouTopia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

French media conglomerate Mediawan is to adapt Leonine Studios’ digital event show “YouTopia” for the French market. The deal is an early example of a pan-European collaboration between the two companies, who recently set up a European studio that united 61 production companies from France, Germany, Italy, Scandinavia, Spain and the U.K.

“YouTopia” is an innovative format, developed by i&u TV – a Leonine Studios company. It was awarded the NRW Media Prize for Development Policy Commitment on Wednesday. The award honors audiovisual online content on the topics of development cooperation and global goals that succeeds in reaching new target groups via digital content and social media in an innovative way.

On Nov. 5, the French version of “YouTopia” will be livestreamed on YouTube for the first time, for a full day. Numerous leading YouTube creators will move into a glass dome and welcome high-profile guests. Together they will create a “colorful program of challenges, environmental experiments, expert talks and a live concert.”

Participating YouTube creators and celebrities in France include Henry Tran, Mike Horn, Swann Périssé, Doigby, Baptiste Lorber, Louise Mybetterself, Léa Camilleri and Natoo.

Supported by their community, YouTube and the brand partners involved, such as SNCF, Accor, Garnier, Plantes Addict, Foodles, leboncoin, The Good Goods and Virgin Radio FR, the “YouTopians” will collect donations for a non-profit environmental organization.

“YouTopia” is “young, intelligent, visionary and a real entertainment highlight that draws maximum attention to the issues of climate change, environmental protection and sustainability,” said the partners.

The second season of “YouTopia” took place in Germany from Sept. 1-5 and reached more than 2 million viewers on YouTube and Twitch. The live event in Germany was made possible through the cooperation with partners such as Vodafone, Toyota, OBI, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Bayer, H&M and ArianeGroup.