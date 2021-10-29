LADbible Group’s LADstudios Hires Vice Media’s Clare Priestley as Head of Production (EXCLUSIVE)

Clare Priestley, former director of commercial production at Vice Media, has joined LADstudios as head of production, reporting into recently appointed director Alex Morris.

LADstudios is the factual entertainment division of youth-focused content creator LADbible Group, whose video content published across major platforms, including and TikTok, receives some three billion views per month. Priestley will lead the production and post production team at LADstudios that currently produces and publishes over 100 pieces of video content per month including premium short form and branded content.

Prior to Vice Media, Priestley worked as production manager and line producer for several leading producers including Firecracker Films, IMG and Pulse Films on branded content and produced Channel 4’s BAFTA winning coverage of the London 2012 Paralympics.

“I’m thrilled to have joined the hugely innovative LADstudios team,” said Priestley. “LADbible Group’s unmatched ambition for video across all areas of the business is compelling. Whether it’s branded content, or creating the next viral entertainment format, they are offering something unique and I’m excited to play my part in it.”

Morris said: “Clare has joined the LADstudios team at such a pivotal moment in time. Her experience and industry knowledge will help to truly shape our production offering across commercial and editorial content and ensure that all of our output is best in class as we set out on our exciting growth journey.”

Morris joined the group earlier this month from Barcroft Studios, where he was chief creative officer.

The LADbible Group was recently awarded Media Brand of the Year at the Media Week Awards. It produces original long and short-form programming for its nine core brands including LADbible, Tyla, UNILAD, SPORTbible and GAMINGbible. It has produced more than 800 pieces of original content in the past two years for its own channel brands across YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram and also produces original content globally for partners including Amazon Prime Video.

LADbible Australia, the Antipodean subsidiary of the group, has produced a limited documentary series, “Unheard,” for Amazon Prime Video. The six-part series explores the topic of racial discrimination in Australia, from Indigenous deaths in police custody to COVID-motivated attacks on Asian people.

The group employs over 400 team members across offices in the U.K., Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.