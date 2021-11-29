‘Grantchester’ Producer Kudos Takes Stake in Podcast Company What’s The Story?

Kudos, the Banijay U.K. outfit behind “Grantchester” and “Code 404,” is expanding into the podcast business by taking a 25% equity stake in podcast production company What’s the Story?

What’s the Story? has produced several hit podcast series including “Body of Proof,” which reached number 1 in the Audible-U.K. bestseller chart, “The Missing” that tells the untold stories of the long-term missing and Spotify original podcast, “Emily Atack: Lie Detector,” a series which investigates stories of dishonesty, fakery and lies.

A year ago, Kudos had signed a first look deal with What’s the Story? resulting in many scripted ideas, for both TV and audio, going into development.

What’s the Story? is led by ex-TV producers Darrell Brown and Sophie Ellis.

Martin Haines, co-managing director of Kudos said: “The relationship which Karen [co-managing director Karen Wilson] and I have built with What’s the Story? over the past 12 months has shown us that there is a hugely fruitful synergy between the two types of content. Working together, there is a real opportunity to discover new stories and new ways to tell them for both television and for the audio space, and we look forward to working more closely both creatively and commercially.”

What’s the Story? will also develop non scripted ideas with the wider Banijay U.K. group of companies.

Brown and Ellis added; “We have a great relationship with Kudos and are thrilled that they are investing in the company. We have ambitious plans to become the home for true crime and incredible human stories you won’t find anywhere else. With Kudos’s input and expertise, and the support and access to the wider Banijay group, we feel confident that we can realise this.”

The deal was brokered by Haines, who will sit on the board of What’s the Story? alongside Darrell and Sophie. It was financed by a Banijay Group scripted creative fund overseen by Lars Blomgren.

Coming up for Kudos is “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight’s “SAS: Rogue Heroes” for the BBC.