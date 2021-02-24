Discovery Forges Strategic Partnership With Saudi OTT Service Jawwy TV

Discovery has forged a multi-year strategic partnership with Saudi Telecom’s Intigral media unit for its OTT service Jawwy TV, involving some 4,000 hours of premium on-demand content.

Under the deal, seven of Discovery’s linear channels including Discovery Channel, Fatafeat, TLC, Discovery Family, Animal Planet, Discovery Science and Investigation Discovery will air on the Jawwy TV platform in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Titles include Discovery Plus originals such as “The Impossible Row,” “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored),” and “JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened?” as well as other global franchises including “Shark Week,” “MythBusters,” “Gold Rush,” “Expedition Unknown,” “House Hunters International,” “90 Day Fiancé,” “NASA’s Unexplained Files” and “Say Yes to the Dress.”

“We are delighted to enter this new partnership with the leading telco operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and combine our strengths to provide customers access to our much-loved brands and content on Discovery Plus,” said Kasia Kieli, President & MD of Discovery EMEA in a statement. The Saudi deal “reaffirms our digital strategy as we continue to grow our global footprint,” she added.

