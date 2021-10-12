Discovery Plus Set to Launch in Canada

Discovery Plus is coming to Canada, with a launch set for Oct. 19 — offering a mammoth bucket of more than 60,000 episodes from Discovery’s stable of brands plus a lineup of original, streaming-only shows.

Discovery Plus is available for $4.99 Canadian per month with ads, while an ad-free version is $6.99 Canadian per month. The streaming service debuted in January in the U.S., priced at $4.99 USD for the ad-supported tier and $6.99 USD for the no-ads tier. As with the U.S. version, each account will include up to five user profiles and allow up to four concurrent streams.

Discovery Plus features more than 200 exclusive and original series across genres including nature, true crime, home, relationships, food and paranormal. In addition, the service is stocked with current and library shows from Discovery’s networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network, and natural history content from the BBC.

Shows available to Canadian viewers include “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home,” “90 Day: The Single Life” and “Naked and Afraid Of Love.” Discovery Plus originals include “Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygard,” “No Responders Left Behind,” “Bobby and Giada in Italy,” “Queen of Meth” and “Love in Paradise.”

For Discovery Plus Canada, more than 1,000 episodes of Discovery’s most popular series will be subtitled in French at launch.

“We are thrilled to launch Discovery Plus in Canada, a country of devoted Discovery fans and home to many of the most beloved stars in our family,” JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International, said in a statement.

In August, Discovery said it had about 18 million customers for Discovery Plus and its other streaming products worldwide (which include Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand). In the U.K. and Europe, Discovery converted its Eurosport Player and Dplay services to Discovery Plus.

At launch, Discovery Plus Canada will be available on the following platforms and devices: Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV smart TVs; Apple iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K; Google devices and platforms including Android phones and tablets, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, and Google Chromecast; Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S devices; the Roku platform; and Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and newer).

Discovery Plus is launching in the Canadian market with an integrated marketing partnership with Corus Entertainment, which will promote the streaming service across its linear networks, radio, digital and social properties.

On the ad-sales side, Discovery Plus partners in Canada include the Trade Desk, MediaMath, Adobe, Magnite and Comcast’s Freewheel.