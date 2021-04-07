Leading Digital Media Startup Brut. Launches SVOD Service

Brut., a leading digital media startup skewing millennials, has launched a subscription-based service, BrutX, which is dedicated to series, documentaries and films.

Priced at €4.99 per month, BrutX offers content reflecting social or political issues, including the environment, women’s rights, the fight against all forms of discrimination, gender and diversity.

Launched in France in 2016, Brut. delivers sharp, concise video news, often interviews with a conversational and authentic tone that are shared on TikTok, , Instagram, Twitter, Twitch and Snapchat. The startup recently scored an interview with France President Emmanuel Macron which had 100 millions views on Snapchat. Brut. boasts one billion active users across 60 countries and had total views of 20 billion videos worldwide in 2020. The service is #1 in Europe and India, and in the top 5 in the United States.

The drama slate of BrutX includes both original productions and international acquisitions, notably Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo’s “Veneno” (pictured), the HBO Max series about the unbridled life of La Veneno, the Spanish transgender and LGBTQ icon of the 90s.

BrutX also features investigative documentaries by Brut.’s well-respected journalists, including Charles Villa, Camille Courcy, Yagmur Cengiz and Rémy Buisine.

The film offer, meanwhile, includes movies such as “Erin Brockovich,” “My Life with Liberace,” “Paprika,” “All About My Mother,” as well as original masterclasses with star directors.

“In four years, Brut. has become the world leading news brand over social media by featuring young people who are agent of change everywhere on the planet (…) With BrutX we want to go even further, and support committed creators whose stories are changing the world,” said Guillaume Lacroix, CEO and co-founder of Brut.

“Very often, culture, artists and fiction are first to anticipate changes in our societies. Through films, series and documentaries selected for their strong values, BrutX provides a new streaming experience with added awareness and purpose,” explained Lacroix.

BrutX is available on BrutX.com, mobile and TV Apps (Orange and Free set-top-boxes, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast and Airplay) starting from April 7.