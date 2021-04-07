Cannes Lions Goes Virtual For 2021

After canceling last year’s edition due to the pandemic, Cannes Lions, the international advertising and marketing showcase, has announced it will go fully digital for its 2021 edition, set to run June 21-25.

“Over the last year, we’ve been consulting with our customers and working on our plans, including the development of Cannes Lions Live as part of the new Lions Membership platform,” said Philip Thomas, chairman of Cannes Lions.

“We are now able to move fully to this format for 2021 – which will have all the celebration, inspiration and participation of Cannes Lions – to unite the global community virtually during Cannes Lions Live this June,” added Thomas.

The event is also launching the Lions Membership in May, a program allowing members to receive complimentary access to Cannes Lions Live. The membership is priced at €249, the same price as a standalone digital pass for Cannes Lions Live. All Lion winners, past and present, will be gifted complimentary membership.

“Cannes Lions Live will also signal the return of the Lions awards. After the benchmark of the awards was paused last year, we want to be able to give our community the chance to immerse themselves in the creative work once again,” said Simon Cook, managing director of Lions.

“We’ll be championing the work on a huge scale – tracking progress throughout the week, analysing the winners, delivering insights, identifying new talent – it’s the return of the benchmark and a moment for the industry to reflect but also look forward,” added Cook.

Details on the program of Cannes Lions Live will be released over the coming weeks.