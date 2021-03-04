Amazon’s Audible Enlists Filmarket Hub to Scout Series Scripts in Europe

Barcelona-based Filmarket Hub, in coordination with Amazon’s audio storytelling company Audible, has issued an open PitchToPro call for series projects. It’s the first time that Filmarket Hub, an online marketplace which curates film and TV series in development, is partnering with an audio-exclusive company and the first step into the growing spoken-word marketplace.

According to Filmarket Hub, the initiative was developed to discover high-quality series scripts which can be produced as original audio dramas by Audible, especially in the German and Spanish-speaking markets. Projects in English, German and Spanish will be considered, with the submission window open until April 28. No geographic limitations apply.

Once the window is closed, Filmarket Hub will select 15 projects as finalists which will be given the opportunity to pitch to Audible’s original content team via virtual one-on-one sessions. At least two of the finalists will then be selected by Audible for development deals of €5,000 ($6,018) each.

PitchToPro is one of Filmarket Hub’s most recently developed services which provides personalized project scouting to companies in the film and TV industries. With more than 30,000 users worldwide, including creative talent, producers, TV executives, financiers, sales agents and distributors, Filmarket Hub’s PitchToPro organizes open calls catered to the individual needs of its partner companies, providing access to the most relevant projects and creators and facilitating virtual pitching sessions. Recent users of the PitchToPro program include ViacomCBS International Studios, Kinetic Content and Dynamo.

“The audio world is definitely booming as a fascinating new way for traditional film and TV creatives to tell stories and hit global audiences. We are excited to bring this opportunity to the Filmarket Hub’s international community of screenwriters and producers, together with Audible.” said Bernardo Gómez, Filmarket Hub co-founder.

“Audible partners with diverse storytellers around the world to create audio first content and invests significantly in Original productions,” explained Paul Huizing, Audible VP of content for Europe. “We are very much looking forward to read the great ideas of writers, directors and producers submitted at Filmarket Hub, and then to offer the best stories to Audible listeners around the globe.”

Elnas Isrusch from Audible’s original content team added: “Having worked as a TV producer before joining Audible, I can testify: Audio is a beautiful and limitless way to bring a story to life. Imagine your creativity is not constrained by budgets, putting your characters on the top of a mountain in one scene and 20.000 miles under water in the next, doesn’t cause the producer to have a nervous breakdown.”