Disney’s Luke Kang and Stampede’s Greg Silverman Head APOS Speakers Roster

Disney’s Asia-Pacific president Luke Kang and Greg Silverman, CEO & founder of Stampede Ventures are among the top executives who are confirmed as speakers at the September edition of APOS. They are joined by Kang Ho-sung, CEO of South Korean powerhouse CJ ENM, and Li Kaichen, head of WeTV, Chinese giant Tencent’s regional video offshoot.

The APOS conference, for many years held in April in Bali, and always a key industry rendezvous, has evolved under COVID restrictions into a series of online events. It remains under the operational guidance of Singapore-based consultancy Media Partners Asia.

The upcoming edition (Sept 7-9, 2021) will focus on the future of content, connectivity and commerce in telecoms, media and technology in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.

Other heavy hitters set to speak include: Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International at WarnerMedia; Simon Robinson, president, Asia Pacific & chief transformation officer, Discovery; Robert Kyncl, chief business officer at global video streaming leader YouTube; Jeremi Ann Gorman, chief business officer of Snap Inc.; Patrick Delany, CEO of Australia’s Foxtel; Euan Smith, group COO & CEO TV at Malaysia’s Astro.

Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast, who led the consolidation a of the disparate parts into single global company, and since then has established a digital first strategy at the publishing empire, will also speak. He was previously head of Pandora, the U.S. music streaming service.

Also set to speak are Chang Kim, CEO of Tapas Media, and Lee Seung-yoon, CEO & Founder, Radish, also joint the line-up.

Michael Nathanson, analyst and founding partner at Wall Street investment firm MoffetNathanson also makes a return to the conference.

Variety is a media partner of the APOS conference.