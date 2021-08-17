Coinllectibles Blockchain Firm Buying Hong Kong-U.K. Producer Phoenix Waters

Coinllectibles, a blockchain company involved in the art world, has announced plans to acquire Hong Kong-U.K. film and TV production company Phoenix Waters Productions.

Headed by banker-turned-filmmaker Bizhan Tong, Phoenix Waters was among the producers of “Lockdown,” an English-language thriller that was recently completed and is set for release later this year.

Hong Kong firm AMM Global Media and Phoenix Waters recently announced their collaboration on “Crypto Keepers,” a drama series set in the finance industry and with a story line focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These are dispersed ledger markers that prove the authenticity of a digital asset, such as an artwork, photograph or design, that could otherwise be reproduced infinitely.

Coinllectibles is wholly owned by Cosmos Group Holdings, formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company that is traded on the Over-The-Counter stock markets. It is buying Phoenix Waters for HK$35 million ($4.5 million).

“We see the potential of producing valuable media and entertainment physical assets for the crypto community through our proprietary Fusion NFTs. The acquisition of Phoenix Waters Productions will help us achieve this goal,” said Toby O’Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles.

Phoenix Waters’ upcoming productions include: Hong Kong drama series “Forensic Psychologist,” shooting next month with an English-language version also in development; a Cantonese-language remake of Richard Linklater’s “Tape” with original writer Stephen Belber involved; and Hong Kong’s biggest zombie film, “Chungking Mansions.”

The newest addition to the company’s slate is Hong Kong superhero drama series “Evos.” “After watching the success of Korea’s ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ which is essentially a superhero series, and thinking how long it’s been since we’ve had Hong Kong superhero content like the ‘Black Mask’ movies, we decided to add a superhero series to the slate,” Tong told Variety. “We’ve spent the past few months developing ‘Evos’.”

Coinllectibles describes itself as “an arts and collectibles technology company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.” Its minted curated Fusion NFTs, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts that are stored on the blockchain.”