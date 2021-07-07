Cinedigm Elevates Tony Huidor to Chief Technology and Product Officer

Cinedigm promoted tech exec Tony Huidor, a six-year company veteran, to the newly created position of chief technology and product officer.

Huidor, who joined the streaming entertainment firm in 2015, was most recently SVP of product and technology and general manager of Cinedigm Digital Networks. He will continue overseeing product development of all desktop and mobile apps for Cinedigm’s portfolio of streaming services, reporting to chairman and CEO Chris McGurk.

In addition, Huidor’s expanded role will include oversight of Cinedigm India, the company’s streaming technology engineering hub and base of operations for its distribution expansion into India and Southeast Asia. He will be responsible for expanding the division’s engineering footprint to support the company’s M&A strategy of acquiring additional enthusiast networks and content. Cinedigm recently hired media industry vet Supriyo Mookherjee as COO for the India division.

“Tony’s vision and dedication to this process has led to the development of state-of-the-art technology for Cinedigm’s streaming networks,” McGurk said in announcing Huidor’s new role. “His leadership and experience will be invaluable as Cinedigm moves forward with the company’s expansion into India and the launch of several new branded channels.”

During his time at Cinedigm, Huidor is credited with having conceived and designed the company’s proprietary Matchpoint distribution platform.

“Tony’s contribution to the launch and continual improvement of Cinedigm’s global portfolio of streaming networks and propriety technology of Matchpoint cannot be overstated,” Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks, said in a statement.

Prior to joining Cinedigm, Huidor was VP of operations for Universal Music Group (UMG) before he moved into the role of VP of technical product development for Universal Music Group Distribution (UMGD). Before that, he worked as director of product development for the Walt Disney Internet Group, where he was responsible for the creation and development of subscription-based video streaming products worldwide. In addition, he established Disney Mobile, overseeing the creation and production of all premium mobile content worldwide across the Disney and Pixar portfolio of brands.

Huidor commented, “I am grateful to the entire Cinedigm executive management team for their trust in me. I am humbled yet excited at the opportunity to continue to pave the way in a very rapidly evolving entertainment landscape and further establish Cinedigm as an innovator in the video streaming industry and the leading independent film distribution company.”

Cinedigm has assembled a mix of subscription VOD services and dedicated ad-supported VOD and free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels. Its portfolio spans indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox and Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for entertainers including Bob Ross and the recently announced Elvis Presley Channel.