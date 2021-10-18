Beach House Pictures Launches Space Lion Post-Production Shop in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

Asia-based TV production firm Beach House Pictures is launching Space Lion Studios, a Singapore-based post-production facility.

The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms.

The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI coordination, to sound editing and audio mixing, and color grading.

Specifically, it will be able to deliver Dolby Vision 8K HDR grading, Dolby Atmos audio mixing and Netflix IMF mastering & delivery over a high-speed EditShare secure collaborative storage network.

Space Lion is headed by GM Paul Stevens and head of post and technology Benjamin Goh. Staff from diverse backgrounds and cultures include visual storytellers with deep experience of creating premium longform content for a global audience. Their functions include resident editors, designers, colorists, and audio engineers, as well as a roster of international editors based in the U.S., Singapore and elsewhere in Asia.

Among Space Lion’s current list of clients are Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Discovery Plus, National Geographic and Bilibili. Recent projects include the upcoming three-part Netflix docuseries “The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea” and the feature documentary “Best Dog India.”

“Asian content is going through unprecedented growth and our work with leading streamers inspired us to launch a truly seamless, one-stop-shop post facility in SEA with the capabilities to support premium longform deliveries to producers, networks, and streamers worldwide,” said Donovan Chan, creative director at Beach House Pictures. “The launch of Space Lion Studios marks another important milestone as we go from strength to strength.”

“Our multicultural DNA also allows us to work across borders and languages enabling us to provide truly global post services to our clients and collaborators,” said Stevens.

Owned by Canada’s Blue Ant Studios, Beach House Pictures specializes in factual and unscripted programming for international streamers and cable networks. Credits included “The Raincoat Killer,” “Best Dog India,” “Otter Dynasty,” and “MasterChef Singapore.” Other divisions include: Beach House Kids (“My Buddy Bonemasher,” “Teddies”); Beach House Entertainment, which produces formats and general entertainment programs (“Record Rides,” “Cesar’s Recruit”); branded content unit Beach House Labs; and; Beach House Academy, which offers outreach programs and skills training.