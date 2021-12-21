Hollywood Park Open for High-Tech Business

As football fans and concertgoers know already, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is a huge hit, not only because of its striking architecture, which looks great on TV by the way, but also for its fan experience. But adjacent to SoFi is the Hollywood Park state-of-the-art commercial office campus, developed by Los Angeles Rams owner/chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

The first tenant is the National Football League. The NFL relocated from Culver City to its new facilities in September, and houses the NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL RedZone and the NFL app, as well as other units supporting the NFL’s media and business operations.

The NFL’s the anchor tenant for what will ultimately become a nearly 5 million sq.-ft. office district within Hollywood Park. A total of 165,000 square feet, encompassing floors five through seven, remains available within the NFL Building, and interest has come from media, technology, entertainment and gaming industries, according to a company spokesperson.

Indeed, the complex is close by Silicon Beach and LAX. The building’s dark fiber network has been attractive as well to potential tenants, while the indoor and outdoor spaces and proximity to housing, shopping and dining, plus the ability to scale, have also drawn interest, according to the rep.

The development also includes residences and a 500,000-sq.-ft. retail space, plus the area will be peppered with 25 acres of public parks.

“Folding the NFL into the fabric of Hollywood Park’s emerging community has always been a part of Stan Kroenke’s vision for this project” says Jason Gannon, managing director of SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “This exciting addition will further position Hollywood Park as the world’s newest sports and entertainment destination. We are excited to welcome employees to the NFL Building, a marquee office venue and a beautiful architectural landmark in its own right.”

Global audiences will get to see SoFi and the Hollywood Park campus on TV in 2022 as the Super Bowl comes to Los Angeles on Feb. 13 with all its media coverage, events and fan experiences.