Hollywood Radio and Television Society Reups Melissa Grego as CEO, Announces Newly-Elected Execs and Advisory Council

Melissa Grego’s three-year stint as the CEO of the Hollywood Radio and Television Society will continue on. Today, the HRTS announced that Grego’s role has been re-upped. The organization’s also released the names of its newly-elected Executive Officers and Board Members, and the industry leaders newly appointed to serve as Advisory Council members.

“It has been my great honor to work alongside Melissa Grego as President of HRTS over the past three years,” said outgoing HRTS President Marc Korman, in a statement. “Melissa joined HRTS with a shared vision to transform HRTS to support the membership and meet today’s challenges in the industry. I’m so proud of the work that we’ve done to make HRTS a community that is inclusive of all people working in TV and entertainment, and I look forward to continuing our efforts as a Board Member. Our newly-elected officers are outstanding leaders in the industry and friends and I’m excited to work with them on new and existing events and initiatives.”

Under the leadership of Korman and Grego, the industry networking and information platform released its first-ever Diversity and Inclusion Resource Guide, launched its signature Brown Bag with the Board virtual event series and its first Virtual Newsmaker Luncheon, tapped into the expertise of Board Members to create an Advisory Council and expanded resources across all operational levels.

The media and entertainment industry veterans that will guide the HRTS include executives at Amazon Studios, AMC Networks, Apple, CAA, CBS, Television, Fox, Freeform, FX Entertainment, HBO, Hulu, ICM Partners, OWN, Showtime Networks, Universal Studio Group, UTA, Warner Bros. Television and WME, among others. Newly elected two-year term officers include HRTS President, Odetta Watkins (EVP, Current Programming, Warner Bros. Television); Chairperson of the Board, Dan Erlij (Partner, Co-Head, Television Literary Department, United Talent Agency); Vice President, Francesca Orsi (EVP and Head of Drama Programming, HBO); Secretary, Charlie Andrews, (EVP, Drama Programming, Development & Event Series, Fox); and Treasurer, Alejandro Uribe (CEO, Exile Content).

The newly-elected members of the HRTS Board of Directors beginning their three-year terms this month are Albert Cheng, Chief Operating Officer & Co-head of Television, Amazon Studios; Tara Duncan, President, Freeform; Rafael Gomez, Head of Business Affairs, AMC Networks; Tina Perry, President OWN, Oprah Winfrey Network; and Alejandro Uribe, CEO, Exile Content.

New appointees of the HRTS Advisory Council, comprised of past Board Members, include: Leigh Brecheen, Partner, Goodman Schenkmann & Brecheen, LLP; Matt Cherniss, Head of Development, Apple; Stephen Davis; Gary Marenzi, Founder/CEO Marenzi & Associates; and John Morayniss, President, JDM Media.

In the coming days, the HRTS will announce details of a virtual event to kick off the year, introduce the organization’s new leadership and discuss its future.