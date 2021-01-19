Variety’s ‘Actors On Actors’ Season 13 to Feature Pete Davidson, Zendaya, George Clooney and More

Variety and PBS SoCal announced today the actor lineup and schedule for the thirteenth season of their three-time EMMY® award-winning series Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.

The new season was filmed entirely from the actors’ homes and includes exclusive one-on-one conversations between top acting talent from potential contending movies in this year’s Academy Awards race. The episodes will premiere on PBS SoCal on Friday, March 5 at 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm. All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and on the free PBS Video app following their premieres.

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors won a Daytime Emmy® award in 2019 and Los Angeles Area EMMY® awards for best entertainment programming in 2015 and 2016. The series was produced by PBS SoCal in partnership with Variety Media, LLC.

Variety’s Actors on Actors issue will hit newsstands on Jan. 20 with clips appearing on Variety.com starting Jan. 19. All Variety.com Actors on Actors videos will be presented by Amazon Studios.

This season’s featured conversations are:

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) with Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Ben Affleck (“The Way Back”) with Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”) with Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Tom Holland (“Cherry”) with Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) with Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Jamie Dornan (“Wild Mountain Thyme”) with Eddie Redmayne (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) with Pete Davidson (“The King of Staten Island”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”) with John David Washington (“Malcolm & Marie”)

Zendaya (“Malcolm & Marie”) with Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) with Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) with Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

“Given the previous success of ‘Actors on Actors,’ Variety is once again excited to bring the 2021 version directly from the safety of the homes of this awards season’s outstanding contenders,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, President and Group Publisher of Variety. “Along with our good partner PBS SoCal, Variety’s three-time Emmy award-winning series allows our audience to view intimate one-on-one conversations with the biggest stars in the film industry.”

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors will air on PBS stations across the nation starting in March, and on the WORLD Channel (check local listings).