Veteran Talent Agent Yasmine Pearl Joins UTA From WME

Yasmine Pearl has joined UTA as an agent in the talent division.

Based in Los Angeles, Pearl will report to Chris Hart and Jay Gassner, UTA’s partners and co-heads of motion picture talent. She comes to UTA from WME, where she had been an agent since 2018.

“Yasmine is a highly respected agent with a fantastic eye for talent,” said Hart and Gassner. “We have admired her approach to representation and watched her successfully build her clients’ careers. We are so excited that she will be joining our team.”

Before WME, Pearl was a manager with First Access Entertainment. She began her career at the Osbrink Agency. In 2015, she was named adult theatrical agent of the year at the Talent Managers Association’s Heller Awards.

“My job as an agent is to believe in my clients’ dreams and to help them come true,” said Pearl. “I look forward to helping my clients grow at UTA, discovering the next generation of talent with their own dreams, and to grow alongside them.”

Pearl has established reputation as a champion of “unique” voices, UTA said, noting that she has worked with such notable and emerging stars as Chante Adams, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Marsai Martin, André 3000, Jada Pinkett Smith, Algee Smith, Eiza González, Alisha Wainwright and Dominique Fishback.