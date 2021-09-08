Variety Launches Audio Channel Powered by Audible

Variety has launched a new channel and weekly newsletter, “What to Hear” powered by Audible, the premiere destination for audio content including podcasts and audiobooks. The new section on Variety.com will feature news and commentary focused on album reviews, podcast stories and top breaking news. Variety’s “What to Hear” section will also feature easy-to-consume listicles such as the “10 Best True-Crime Podcasts,” the “13 Best New Audiobooks” and the “10 Coolest Summer Albums of All Time.” All of the content will be curated and updated bi-weekly by Variety’s award-winning editorial team.

Audible — the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, enriching the lives of millions of listeners every day — will share Audible Originals, new podcast and audiobook releases, and trending audio entertainment, all available on Audible.com, in a curated partner section, “Audible Recommends.”

“Following the successful launch of ‘What to Watch’ and Variety’s ‘Docs’ channels, we are excited to continue to broaden our content coverage to include audio,” said Dea Lawrence, Chief Marketing Officer of Variety. “We are especially appreciative of Audible joining us as the presenting sponsor of this valuable initiative that will enhance our readers’ experience.”

“Audible is dedicated to bringing consumers extraordinary audio storytelling and entertainment experiences. As the audience for both short and long form audio consumption continues to grow exponentially, we are excited to collaborate with Variety to bring a curated collection of amazing audio content from emerging artists, established voices, and fearless creators to their influential readers,” shared Tom McKenna, SVP Media & Marketing, Audible.

Visit variety.com/whattohear and subscribe to the newest “What to Hear” newsletter for the latest in audio news.