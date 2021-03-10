WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia Chief Priya Dogra: We Will ‘Harness The Momentum’ For Inclusion Across All Levels

Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific (excluding China), has said the company is embracing a culture that fosters inclusivity.

Dogra marked her first public appearance at the virtual Deloitte and Enders Media and Telecoms conference on Wednesday, telling delegates, “We’re embracing a culture that promotes courage and risk-taking and provides a platform to voices from all communities. And that creates a sense of inclusiveness.”

The executive said WarnerMedia will continue to give a platform to diverse voices with groundbreaking content like “I May Destroy You,” “Insecure” and “Steven Universe.”

“We must represent the communities in which we live,” said Dogra. “We can and must do more to represent and champion diversity behind the screen, as well as on it and across all levels of our workforce. This past year has been a catalyst for change on this front and, at WarnerMedia, driven from the very top by our CEO, we’re looking to harness this momentum.

“I’m encouraged by the senior leadership commitment and investment going into building an inclusive culture at WarnerMedia that we can all enjoy and be proud of.”

Dogra added that programming is finding audiences far away from home and that consumers are hungry for diverse, authentic storytelling, citing “Narcos” and “Parasite” as examples.

Competition for local talent projects and production resources is increasing outside Hollywood, Dogra said.

While the approach will vary by region, the plan is to reach consumers directly, said the executive, who noted the success of HBO and HBO Max, which now has 41 million subscribers with Latin America due to launch in June.

WarnerMedia will also continue to partner with distributors globally, Dogra said.