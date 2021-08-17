Warner Bros. Pictures Taps Danielle Bekas and Charlie Coleman as Co-Executive Vice Presidents of International Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Pictures has implemented a new “always-on” marketing strategy by promoting Danielle Bekas and Charlie Coleman to executive VPs of international marketing.

Bekas is based in Burbank while Coleman is in London, ensuring that Warner Bros. Pictures is effectively running a 24-hour marketing operation to support film releases and filmmaking partners across a range of markets worldwide.

Bekas and Coleman will focus on “creating and executing innovative and strategic international campaigns working across all departments of the marketing organization,” the company said.

Josh Goldstine, president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures Group, announced the promotions and new strategy on Tuesday.

“Danielle and Charlie are both strategic, insightful and accomplished marketing executives on their own and, working together, they’re a creative whole that’s more than the sum of its parts,” said Goldstine. “These promotions and this partnership highlight our commitment to innovation in the face of a constantly evolving film landscape. Charlie and Danielle have great relationships across the international marketplace, they understand the business and they know how to effectively deliver audiences for our films.”

Bekas has been with Warner Bros. Pictures since 2012, and was most recently senior VP of international marketing.

Previously, she was senior VP of worldwide digital marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures working across campaigns including “The Suicide Squad,” “Wonder Woman” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Before joining Warner Bros. Pictures, Bekas managed international theatrical digital marketing campaigns at Sony Pictures.

Coleman, meanwhile, joined Warner Bros. in 2019 as senior VP of marketing where he oversaw campaigns for films including “Joker,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Tenet,” among other titles.

Prior to joining Warner Bros. Pictures, Coleman spent almost two decades at The Walt Disney Company across a variety of roles, the last being managing director for franchise management for Disney EMEA, overseeing some of the company’s biggest brands and franchises.