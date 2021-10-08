VIP+ Presents Smart TV Business Webinar, Presented by Vizio

Technology, affordability, and convenience are three of the forces driving the growth of Smart TV. As this market sector rapidly gains momentum with audiences and advertisers, Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP+) — Variety’s subscription-based data and insights service offering analysis, video archives and in-depth special reports on media and entertainment — dives into the Smart TV sector on October 19. It will publish a special report, “The State of Smart TV,” and present the latest in its webinar series, VIP+ Exchange: The Current and Future State of the Smart TV Business, presented by Vizio.

During this webinar, VIP+ will explore the trends, tech, and innovations helping to shape the future of Smart TV. “I’m looking forward to discussing such a fascinating new technology evolving rapidly in living rooms around the world with a group of smart executives who have great insights on this industry.” says Andrew Wallenstein, President and Chief Media Analyst, VIP+.

Industry experts will weigh in on Smart TV monetization, the technology driving sales including the growth of 4K and smart peripherals, as well as the role future innovations might play as this market sector grows. “Connected TVs are changing the game on all levels, from programming choices, to viewer habits, to advertising models, and more,” said Devin Fallon, Vizio Director of Media and Analytics. “It’s something we watch closely here at Vizio, and we’re happy to share what we’ve learned so far with anyone interested in how this landscape will evolve further.”

Andrew Wallenstein will moderate the panel which includes Vizio’s Devin Fallon, Mike Bloxham, EVP Global Media & Entertainment, Magid; Andrea Zapata, Head of Research, Data and Insights, WarnerMedia; and Nicole Whitesel, EVP Advanced TV and Client Success, Publicis.

The October 19 VIP+ Exchange will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT. Registration is free and required for access: Variety.com/SmartTVBusiness