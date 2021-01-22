Variety and Dell Technologies to Host Panel With Viola Davis and JuVee Productions at Sundance

Variety, in partnership with Dell Technologies, will host a conversation with the team behind JuVee Productions, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s production company, during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. PT. Davis last attended the festival with her film “Troop Zero” in 2019.

Featured in the panel conversation are CEO Davis; Tennon, President, Development and Production; Andrew Wang, Head of Television, Development and Production; and Rob Williams, SVP of Theatrical Motion Pictures, Development and Production. Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller moderates the discussion about the company’s commitment to promoting diverse storytellers, upcoming projects — including Showtime‘s “First Ladies” series starring Davis as Michelle Obama — and the company’s overall deal with Amazon Studios.

The conversation will air during the Sundance Film Festival in the Dell Technologies Den on Variety.com.

To register and attend the conversation, please visit: http://www.delltechnologiesden.com/