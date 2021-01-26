Variety Studio Returns to Sundance With Virtual Interviews in Partnership With AT&T TV

Variety returns to the Sundance Film Festival with a virtual interview studio in partnership with AT&T TV. Videos from the studio will appear on Variety’s and AT&T TV’s social media platforms as well as on Variety.com, beginning on Jan. 28 and continuing throughout the festival.

Variety and AT&T have returned to the Sundance Film Festival as an official media sponsor and leadership sponsor, respectively. Variety will provide all Sundance attendees access to the Jan. 27 issue as part of Sundance’s virtual newsstand. Access to the studio and registration information for Variety’s additional Sundance events are located on the Variety partner landing page on the Main Street section of the virtual film festival.

The studio hosts stars from this year’s buzziest premieres including Ed Helms (“Together Together”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Rita Moreno (“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It”), Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Amy Tan (“Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir”), Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (“Summer Of Soul …Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised”), Tessa Thompson (“Passing”), Edgar Wright (“The Sparks Brothers”) and Robin Wright (“Land”).

