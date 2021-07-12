Variety Promotes David Cohen and Holly Dillon

Today Variety announced that two key members of the Variety Content Studio (VCS) have been promoted. David Cohen has been upped to creative director, Variety Content Studio and Holly Dillon has been promoted to executive producer, Variety Content Studio.

Variety is experiencing exponential growth in branded content and sponsored editorial, both of which fall under the umbrella of VCS. Cohen will report to Steven Gaydos, Variety executive editor and EVP of Global Content. Dillon will report to Alex Castro, VP Video for Variety. “Both David and Holly exemplify excellence in professionalism, creativity, drive and leadership,” said Variety chief marketing officer Dea Lawrence, who oversees VCS. “Their outstanding contribution to building this burgeoning business unit helps to ensure Variety’s place as the leading entertainment business news media company.”

Dillon has over 10 years of experience as a producer, ranging across feature films, television and digital content. Since joining the Variety Content Studio at its inception in 2017, Dillon has led production on projects across video, print and digital verticals, producing award-winning campaigns with endemic and consumer clients as well as compelling storytelling for global brands. Notably, she has overseen production on two years of “Best Picture”-winning FYC campaigns for some of the biggest studios in the industry.

“With my global experience between Europe and the U.S.A., I am committed to propelling the studio forward into the intersection of entertainment and culture, while continuing to shape how we tell the stories of the world we live in today,” said Dillon.

Castro said: “Holly Dillon’s amazing leadership and unparalleled work ethic has been instrumental in the development and growth of Variety Content Studio. She is one of the reasons clients choose Variety for branded storytelling. I look forward to seeing her continue to apply her many talents to the role of executive producer for years to come.”

Cohen came to VCS as an award-winning journalist and producer. During more than 15 years as a writer and editor for Variety, he spearheaded the magazine’s coverage of the digital revolution in Hollywood, visual effects and technology, winning multiple L.A. Press Club and Western Magazine Assn. awards for his reporting. He also was the first producer of the “Artisans” video series, becoming the first Variety producer to win a SoCal Journalism Award for video.

Since joining the Variety Content Studio at its launch, he has brought the same high standards to custom content, leading and editing campaigns that have been recognized by Pressboard as the top in advertising.

“I’m excited to take this next step with Variety Content Studio,” said Cohen. “I think the quality of our content is the biggest reason the marketplace has embraced VCS. I look forward to helping tell more great stories in print, online, on social, and in the future, perhaps even on television and streaming.”

Gaydos said: “David Cohen has taken his skills as one of the entertainment industry’s finest tech reporters and editors and developed into a groundbreaking creator of smart, engaging branded content. He pioneered Variety’s award-winning “Artisans” video series and I look forward to every project he leads for Variety and the brands we serve.”