Variety to Host Panel on Connected TV Programming on April 7

Variety will host a panel on Curation and Convenience – How to Program for the New Era of Connected TV in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Vevo on April 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Panelists include Rebecca Heap, SVP of Video and Entertainment, Comcast; Ashley Hovey, Director AVOD Growth, Roku; Amy Kuessner, SVP Content Strategy & Global Content Acquisitions, Pluto TV; Kevin McGurn, President of Sales & Distribution, Vevo; and Sang Kim, SVP of Product & Marketing, Samsung Electronics.

The conversation, moderated by Variety’s Todd Spangler, will explore how streaming and connected TV platforms are defining and advancing their programming experiences for audiences and brand partners. Audiences are increasingly drawn to platforms that feel customized, with easy access to their favorite content and channels at their convenience. But what does it take for content to pop in environments featuring so much premium choice? Leaders in streaming and connected TV share their insights for delivering a compelling breakthrough experience.

“We have an incredibly strong lineup of living room partners, who help us maximize the potential of our network globally. We’re excited to have a conversation with some of these industry leaders to share learnings and insights for cutting through a fragmented marketplace to reach audiences at scale,” McGurn said.

The Variety Streaming Room presents virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Register at: variety.com/connectedtvpanel