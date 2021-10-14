Variety Wins Three Eddie & Ozzie Awards for Editorial Design and Excellence

Variety took home three Eddie & Ozzie Awards on Thursday night. The journalism prizes are awarded by Folio for editorial and design excellence, and they were handed out at a dinner gala in downtown New York.

The magazine won best full issue for lifestyle of entertainment with its Gamechangers cover story, which chose the 50 people — from Louis Armstrong to Kathryn Bigelow — who changed the face of Hollywood. Other Gamechangers included Chuck Berry, Ava DuVernay, Norman Lear, Bruce Lee and George Lucas.

Variety’s executive editor Ramin Setoodeh received the award for best range of work by a single author, business-to-business. Setoodeh’s stories submitted for the prize included a profile of Halle Berry about her directorial debut, “Bruised;” a cover story about Latin music mega-star Maluma and an interview with Melissa Etheridge for Variety’s Pride issue.

Variety also won the award for best cover design, business to business, for a publication with a circulation of 25,000 to 100,000. The honor went to the Nov. 18, 2020 issue with a cover story about David Fincher, the director of “Mank.” The cover story, by Brent Lang, was about the director’s nearly 30-year long quest to bring the story of Herman J. Mankiewicz and the making of “Citizen Kane” to the screen.

A complete list of winners is available on the Eddies & Ozzies website.