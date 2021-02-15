Variety Leads All Publications With 99 Nominations From National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Variety has been nominated for 99 National Art and Entertainment Journalism awards, a record-breaking number of nominations for the publication.

“This is an amazing achievement by our stellar team of journalists, accomplished during the most challenging year any of us have ever experienced,” said Claudia Eller, editor-in-chief of Variety.

Variety was nominated for print entertainment publication for its April 29 issue, “The Great Depression,” as well as entertainment website for Variety.com. Features editor Chris Willman was nominated for print journalist of the year, while deputy music editor Jem Aswad and senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister both earned nods for online journalist of the year.

Variety‘s art department earned two nominations for illustration and one for cover art. Deputy art director Haley Kluge, creative director Raul Aguila and Mercedes DeBellard earned a nod for their “Jennifer Aniston” illustration, and Kluge, Aguila and Jen Mann also received an illustration nomination for “Sandra Oh.” Both were featured in our “Actors on Actors” TV issue. Aguila and Annie Jen earned a nomination for “The State of Black Hollywood” issue cover art.

Of individual staff members, Willman received the most nominations with 11 total. In addition to his nod for print journalist of the year, Willman earned nominations for music critic, humor writing, personality profile in music/arts over 2,500 words for his cover story on Taylor Swift, music/performing arts feature over 1,000 words, headline, soft news in music/other arts, personality profile in other arts personalities for his story on Phoebe Bridgers’ mom, commentary analysis/trend in other arts and commentary on diversity/gender.

Aswad also picked up a nomination for music critic; two nods for business, music/theater/performing arts related for stories on Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse” case and Dr. Luke’s return to music with music executive editor Shirley Halperin; business, tech/arts related; two nominations for personality profile in music/arts over 2,500 words for his stories on Billie Eilish and The Weeknd; and two nods in arts feature under 1,000 words.

Wagmeister received five total nods, including business, film for her story with senior media writer Gene Maddaus and executive editor film and media Brent Lang on Harvey Weinstein; hard news feature over five minutes with senior producer Nicholas Stango; soft news feature, tv/film under five minutes with Stango and film and media reporter Rebecca Rubin; and commentary analysis/trend other arts.

Lang received six nominations. Halperin, chief TV critic Caroline Framke and senior TV awards editor Michael Schneider earned five. Editor-at-large Kate Aurthur, executive editor Ramin Setoodeh and film and media reporter Angelique Jackson all picked up four nods.

Other Variety staff earning nominations include chief film critic Owen Gleiberman; chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario; chief film critic Peter Debruge; senior TV editor Brian Steinberg; senior vice president Tim Gray; senior media writer Gene Maddaus; Italy and Middle East correspondent Nick Vivarelli; senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay; senior online news editor Alex Stedman; senior producer Nicholas Stango; senior TV business writer Elaine Low; senior entertainment and media writer Matt Donnelly; TV executive editor Daniel Holloway; associate features editor Jenelle Riley; senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin; senior entertainment writer Adam B. Vary; senior social media editor Meg Zukin; social media coordinator David Viramontes; executive vice president of global content Steven Gaydos; contributor Naman Ramachandran; deputy editor of Variety.com Meredith Woerner; supervising producer Preston Northrop; legit editor Gordon Cox; senior editor Terry Flores; international editor Manori Ravindran; international feature editor Leo Barraclough; senior TV features editor Danielle Turchiano; and PMC digital marketing manager Kristine Kwak.