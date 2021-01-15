Variety Launches Redesigned Mobile App

On Friday, Variety launched the new and improved version of its mobile app.

The redesigned Variety app gives readers important news and features about the entertainment industry that is up to the minute and insightful for anyone involved in the showbiz world.

The clean and simple news feed gives readers easy access to stories about the film, TV, music and digital industries and much more. The redesigned app gives intuitive navigation to Variety’s most popular sections. A new personalized feed will deliver articles specifically tailored to readers’ interests with the ability to save articles, galleries and videos for later.

The Variety Intelligence platform has been brought into the app, where users can access daily commentary, special reports and videos that take a deeper dive and add context to the issues of entertainment world.

The redesigned app also incorporates the Variety Print Plus offering, giving readers access to current and past weekly issues of Variety right in the app.

The Variety app is free to use and available for download in the mobile app stores. Simply search for Variety, click and install on a mobile device.

In 2020, Variety celebrated its 115th anniversary of its unparalleled coverage of the entertainment industry and being the seminal voice of the entertainment industry. Featuring award-winning breaking news reporting, insightful award-season coverage, must-read feature spotlights and intelligent analysis of the industry’s most prominent players, Variety is the trusted source for the business of global entertainment. Read by a highly engaged audience of industry insiders, Variety’s multi-platform content coverage expands across digital, mobile, social, print and branded content, events and summits.