Execs From Neon, IFC Films, Pops, Struum & Vuulr Join Panel on State of Independent Film in the Streaming Era

Executives Elissa Federoff, President Distribution, Neon; Arianna Bocco, President, IFC Films; Marissa Hanafi, Head of OTT, Pops; Thomas Hughes, CEO of The Americas, Vuulr; and Lauren DeVillier, Co-Founder and CEO, Struum, will join “The State of Independent Film in the Streaming Era” panel on July 13 in the first-ever Variety & Indiewire Streaming Room presented by Vuulr. The conversation, moderated by Eric Kohn, Executive Editor, IndieWire, will take place at 9:30 a.m. PT.

The panel will explore how studios, producers and their partners are pivoting to new development, sales and distribution strategies to advance independent filmmaking in a fast-evolving entertainment landscape.

“The stage is set for indie films, and the future is brighter than ever. There is more of everything … more platforms seeking content, more tools to help support indie creators … countless festivals, greater access to data/intelligence, open marketplaces but most importantly, the opportunity for commerce via truly unfettered global distribution,” Hughes said. “Heck, you can have your indie script scored for success by industry experts and be matched with willing investors online — all before you shoot a single frame. If you are an indie filmmaker, the stage is global. Now go break a leg.”

Registration is free, but required for access. Secure your spot for the panel at: variety.com/independentfilmpanel