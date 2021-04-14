Variety to Honor 2021 10 Innovators to Watch With Virtual Conversation

Variety’s “10 Innovators to Watch” will highlight emerging talent and technologies in communications, entertainment and more on April 28 at 9:30 a.m. PT in the Variety Streaming Room presented by the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Panelists include Sam Lucas, Co-founder, Special; Asad J. Malik, Founder, Jadu; Teresa Phillips, CEO and Co-Founder of Spherex; Kirin Sinha, CEO, Illumix; Vidya Narayanan, CEO and Co-Founder, Rizzle; Jichul Lee, Partner/Executive Creative Director of Giantstep; Fabrice Sergent, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Bandsintown; Chuck Parker, CEO, Sohonet; and Alex Cyrell, Co-Founder & CEO, Evercast.

Variety’s Andrew Wallenstein, President and Chief Media Analyst, VIP (Variety Intelligence Platform), will interview the honorees. The discussion will include how their businesses responded to COVID-19 and what the future envisions for these tech innovators.

Each year, the “10 Innovators to Watch” list includes technologists inventing and perfecting the gear that will define the future and creatives discovering new artistic forms. The honorees, who will be feted in the April 28 issue, include some of the most exciting new trailblazers operating at the intersection of technology and entertainment.

Steve Johnson, Vice President of Product and Studio Design, Netflix; Paul Burton, Co-founder, Special; Brad Thomas, COO & Co-Founder and Roger Burton, Co-Founder, Evercast are also 2021 honorees, but are unable to attend the panel conversation.

Register for the virtual event here: variety.com/10innovatorstowatch