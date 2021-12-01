Variety’s Hitmakers With Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey to Stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch

Variety’s “On the Carpet” pre-show from its fifth annual Hitmakers event, presented by Peacock and “Girls5eva,” will be streamed exclusively on Variety.com and on Amazon Music’s Twitch page starting at 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.

Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson and senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin host the red-carpet event live, while senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and awards editor Clayton Davis report from the Variety Studio.

Music stars will include Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Jack Harlow, Normani, Polo G, Kali Uchis and City Girls. The music industry’s biggest executives will also be in attendance, including Wendy Goldstein (president of Republic Records), Jody Gerson (CEO of Universal Music Group Publishing), Ethiopia Habtemariam (CEO of Motown Records) and Ron Perry (chairman and CEO of Columbia Records).

Amazon Music will host Variety’s red-carpet pre-show and awards presentation, and present the Rising Star of the Year Award to Polo G.

The event is tied to Variety’s annual Hitmakers issue, which celebrates the year in music and honors those involved in helping make — and break — the 25 most consumed songs of the year.

Hitmakers culminates in an invitation-only brunch, presented by Peacock and the streamer’s Emmy-nominated comedy series “Girls5eva.” At the brunch, the cast and creator of “Girls5eva” will help MC the event with videos made exclusively for the celebration.

Watch the live show on Saturday on Amazon Music’s Twitch Page or on Variety.com.