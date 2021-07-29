Variety’s Haley Kluge Promoted to Art Director

Variety has promoted Haley Kluge to Art Director in recognition of her growing and vital role as a leader and key design contributor on the art team.

Kluge joined Variety as a senior designer in 2018 and was elevated to Deputy Art Director in March of 2020. In that capacity, Kluge collaborated with the Creative Director to design and implement the magazine’s award-winning redesign.

Over her three-year run, Kluge has eagerly sought to assume more responsibility in leading aspects of the design team and has emerged as a natural leader. She has directed special themed issues, including The Power of Young Hollywood, created weekly features, and been a pivotal force in art discussions and budget meetings. She is also taken on responsibility for task delegation.

“Haley is such an amazing force of nature,” says Claudia Eller, Variety’s editor-in-chief. “In addition to being a brilliant designer, she has been a pro-active and collaborative member of the art team, has an incredible work ethic and has one the most positive attitudes I’ve ever witnessed. She is so deserving of this promotion.”

Among her many contributions to Variety’s magazine was designing covers for Rege-Jean Page, Halle Berry and Creative Artists Agency leaders Bryan Lourd, Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett. In addition to working on the weekly book, Kluge also contributes to Variety’s extra editions and festival show dailies.

“It has been such an honor to spend the last three years at Variety,” says Kluge. “I am so grateful to work with the best in the business and look forward to continuing Variety’s legacy as a leader in editorial design.”

Prior to joining Variety, Kluge was a designer at Men’s Health and earlier served as an art intern at Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping magazines. She is a graduate of Michigan State University, where she designed layouts for the yearbook.