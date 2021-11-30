Awards Season Filmmakers, Actors and Artisans to Participate in Variety’s FYC Fest

Creators and stars will gather for Variety’s two-day virtual FYC Fest featuring panels on film and television.

Variety FYC Fest will be held on Dec. 14 and 15, and include panels with the top contending writers in the original screenplay and adapted screenplay categories, along with the top animation directors and producers.

The original screenplay panel includes Aaron Sorkin (“Being the Ricardos”), Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”), Tracey Scott Wilson (“Respect”), Paolo Sorrentino (“The Hand of God”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”).

Participating in the adapted screenplay panel are Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”), Rebecca Hall (“Passing”), Erica Schmidt (“Cyrano”), Roberto Bentivegna (“House of Gucci”) and William Monahan (“The Tender Bar”).

Scott Stuber, head of original films at Netflix, will be participating in a keynote conversation with Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller about Netflix’s current and upcoming film slates.

Once again, Variety will host an animation panel focused on the directors and producers of this year’s top animated films, including director/writer Garth Jennings with producer Chris Meledandri from “Sing 2,” director Enrico Casarosa with producer Andrea Warren from “Luca,” director Don Hall with producer Osnat Shurer from “Raya and the Last Dragon,” director Mike Rianda with producer Chris Miller from “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” director/co-writer Kirk DeMicco with producer Michelle Wong from “Vivo,” and director Sarah Smith with producer Julie Lockhart from “Ron’s Gone Wrong.”

In addition, the FYC Fest features a “young actors” panel with Woody Norman (“C’mon C’mon”), Daniel Ranieri (“The Tender Bar”), Jude Hill (“Belfast”) and Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”).

Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge will host a conversation with director Chung Mong-Hong about his new movie, “The Falls,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

Participating in the TV designers panel are Keith P. Cunningham (“Mare of Easttown”), Shiona Turini (“Insecure”), Kate Bunch (“What We Do In the Shadows”) and Francesca Di Mottola (“The Great”).

Several television-centric panels include a panel with TV auteurs, including John Hoffman (“Only Murders in the Building”), Sterlin Harjo (“Reservation Dogs”), Barry Jenkins (“The Underground Railroad”), Paul W. Downs (“Hacks”) and Rafael Casal (“Blindspotting”).

In addition, HBO will be hosting a “meet the makers” panel with the top television directors, including Lucia Aniello (“Hacks”), Hagai Levi (“Scenes From a Marriage”), Mark Mylod (“Succession”), Hiro Murai (“Station Eleven”), Prentice Penny (“Insecure”) and Craig Zobel (“Mare of Easttown”).

More programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Variety FYC Fest is free to attend, but requires registration. To see the complete agenda and register, visit https://fycfest.splashthat.com/