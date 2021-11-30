Vizio, PBS, Showtime, Discovery & Saban Execs Join Variety Film & TV Marketing Panel

Sean Booker, director of media and entertainment at VIZIO; Amy Wigler, VP of multi-platform marketing and content at PBS; Puja Vohra, exec VP of marketing and strategy at Showtime Networks; Jonathan Saba, chief content officer at Saban Films; and Vikki Neil, exec VP of global brand, originals marketing and creative at Discovery, Inc., will join a Variety film and TV marketing panel. The panel, titled “Breakthrough Marketing to Streaming Audiences,” will be moderated by Variety‘s NY Digital Editor Todd Spangler and held on Dec. 13 in the Variety Streaming Room.

Panelists will share how they are successfully connecting with today’s audiences, who are increasingly turning to streaming platforms to enjoy film and TV. As viewers are highly divided across media, what is critical in building scale for a streaming film or TV show?

Join the conversation to understand how marketers are efficiently reaching their target audiences. Thanks to the advanced viewership analytics streaming platforms provide, marketers are leveraging new data sets to maximize tune-in. Find out how marketers are using new technologies and innovations to customize messaging, definitively determine ROI on their campaigns and more.

Don’t miss these insights on how marketers are building breakthrough campaigns for modern streaming audiences.

Registration is free, but required for access. Sign up here.

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.