Variety’s Entertainment Summit at CES, Featuring Entertainment and Media Leaders, Returns in January

Variety returns, in person, with its Entertainment Summit at CES on Jan. 6 at the Aria. The event will be headlined by comedian Wayne Brady and CBS’ George Cheeks, among other elite executives and creators discussing how TV, film, digital, music and consumer brands are connecting with modern audiences.

Multiple Emmy award-winning and Grammy nominated host and executive producer Wayne Brady, who has worked for “Let’s Make a Deal,” “Game of Talents” and “Comedy IQ,” headlines a conversation on the intersecting interests of storytelling, tech and entrepreneurship.

George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and chief content officer of news and sports at Paramount Plus, will also discuss how he and his team are transforming programming under ViacomCBS to appeal to modern audiences.

Other highlights include a panel discussion about finding the right audience engagement formula for Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z. Panelists include Emily King, EVP of marketing strategy media and digital, FOX Entertainment; Regina Sommese, Discovery’s group vice president of paid media, global subscriber acquisition; Jayanta Jenkins, EVP and head of content marketing at Disney Plus and General Entertainment, the Walt Disney Company; and Josh Rider, VP of brand partnerships at Instacart.

Additional speakers include Shalini Govil-Pai, GM, Google TV; Patty Hirsch, EVP consumer digital, Warner Media; as well as Liz Cole, president, NBC News Studios and executive producer, Dateline; Kevin Chernett, EVP, global content distribution and innovation, Live Nation Entertainment; and Laura Molen, president, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal.

Panels will cover such additional topics as predictions for the future of the entertainment business, fan-forward storytelling, the surging power of TV advertising and new opportunities in multicultural marketing;

Other highlights include a frank discussion on how companies are dealing with staging events in this new era. As society moves back to in-person experiences, execs discuss what is the right way to proceed and how digital live event options might remain a viable new way to connect to an audience.

The program will also feature David Field, CEO of Audacy, speaking about the surging power of audio.

Additionally, Variety will present a panel on cutting edge technologies, such as NFTs and the VR metaverse, and their impact on the entertainment industry.

Audacy is a premier partner of the event. H Code is an official partner, with Nagra and Vevo as supporting partners. The Wall Street Journal is a media partner of the event.

To see the full agenda, head to variety.com/cessummit.