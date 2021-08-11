Variety Nominated for 62 Southern California Journalism Awards

Variety has been nominated for 62 Southern California Journalism Awards, including two for entertainment journalist of the year, one for print journalist of the year, traditional news website, and in-house or corporate publication.

The awards, given out by the Los Angeles Press Club, honor outstanding journalism in the region across print, digital, radio and broadcast platforms.

Features editor Chris Willman and chief film critic Owen Gleiberman are both up for entertainment journalist of the year, and senior TV editor Brian Steinberg is up for print journalist of the year. Willman leads all Variety staffers with eight total nominations, followed by Gleiberman and Steinberg with five apiece.

Variety‘s “Hitmakers” issue featuring Harry Styles and “The Great Depression” issue, about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Hollywood, are both nominated for best single issue. “An Earth-Shattering Year,” reflecting on the industry-shaking events of 2020, is up for best in-house or corporate publication.

Angelique Jackson, Meredith Woerner, Audrey Yap, Tucker Morrison and Preston Northrop are nominated for the “#Represent: Black Men in Hollywood” video roundtable in the best multimedia package category. In addition, the videos “Script Secrets from Hollywood’s Top Creators,” “How Ludwig Göransson Created ‘The Mandalorian’s’ Iconic Opening Howl” and “Horror Icons Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell Compare Notes on Their Reigns as Scream Queens” are all nominated in the best entertainment news or feature over five minutes category. The videos come from teams featuring Jackson, Woerner, Morrison, Northrop, Mackenzie Johnson, Adam B. Vary, Kate Aurthur, Matt Donnelly, Marc Malkin, Jenelle Riley and Nick Stango.

Picking up four nominations are senior entertainment writer Jackson, deputy editor Woerner, chief TV critic Caroline Framke, supervising producer Northrop and creative director Raul Aguila.

Deputy music editor Jem Aswad, film and media reporter Rebecca Rubin, editor-at-large Aurthur, senior entertainment and media writer Donnelly, and senior editor of TV awards and deputy TV editor Michael Schneider all earned three nominations.

Double nominees are chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario, photo director Jennifer Dorn, senior entertainment writer Vary, senior culture and events editor Malkin, associate features editor Riley, senior producer Stango, video producer and editor Morrison, and executive music editor Shirley Halperin.

Other nominees include chief photographer Michael Buckner, design director Ted Keller, art director Elliot Stokes, art director Haley Kluge, designer Tarryn Silver, deputy photo editor Richard Maltz, photo editor Alex Gitman, special projects art director James Slocum, executive vice president of global content Steven Gaydos, senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister, executive film editor Brent Lang, executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, deputy editor Pat Saperstein, video producer Johnson, anchor Yap, and freelancers Michele Amabile Angermiller, Sophy Holland, Francesco Muzzi, Zohar Lazar, Greg Ruth, Zoe Hewitt and Leena Tailor.

Click here for the full list of nominations.