UTA Signs ‘Real Housewives’ Star Porsha Williams (EXCLUSIVE)

Porsha Williams has signed with UTA, Variety has learned. The agency will represent the reality star, talk show personality, podcast host and actor in all areas.

Best known as a fan-favorite cast member Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Williams is also a longtime host of the nationally-syndicated talkshow, “Dish Nation.”

As a major Bravolebrity, Williams had her own spinoff at the network, “Porsha’s Having a Baby,” which documented her pregnancy-to-motherhood journey. She is also a co-host of the new late-night series, Bravo’s “Chat Room.”

On the unscripted side, Williams appeared on “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” which was hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger, in 2017.

Williams’ presence is also growing in the scripted world with appearances on HBO’s “Insecure,” Fox’s “Star,” “Sharknado 5″ and the animated feature “CarGo.” She was also in the stage adaptation of “Two Can Play That Game,” alongside Vivica A. Fox.

With a number of projects in development, Williams is also serving as an executive producer of an upcoming romantic comedy, the title of which has not yet been announced.

The multi-hyphenate hosts Stitcher’s Porsha4Real podcast, and is soon adding author to her resume with the release of her debut book, “The Pursuit of Porsha,” due later this year from Hachette. Outside of entertainment, Williams is the founder of luxury sheet line, Pampered by Porsha, and high-end hair extension and wig company, Go Naked Hair.

As a philanthropist, Williams has ongoing partnerships with organizations like Hosea Helps and March of Dimes. She is passionate about social justice causes, and last summer, was among the 87 individuals who were arrested for protesting at the home of the Kentucky attorney general, in response to Breonna Taylor’s death. Williams recently commemorated the anniversary of Taylor’s death by participating in a demonstration at Injustice Square Park in Louisville.

Along with UTA, Williams will continue to be represented by Karen Kinney at KK Entertainment and Fox Rothschild.