UTA Taps Jean-Rene Zetrenne as Chief People Officer

Jean-Rene Zetrenne has been named chief people officer at UTA, where he will lead human resources operations across the company. He will also serve as a partner at the talent agency.

He joins the company from Ogilvy USA, the advertising, marketing, and public relations giant, where he was chief talent officer for more than a decade. Zetrenne will take on his new role later this month and will relocate from New York to UTA’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

“If the upheaval and disruption of the past year has taught us anything, it’s that the resilience, resourcefulness and drive of our people are the single most valuable asset of our company and the services we are able to provide to our clients,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a statement. “Jene-Rene has devoted his career to helping global companies expand and evolve by building highly driven, dynamic and diverse teams. We are fortunate to have him leading these efforts at UTA at such a defining moment for our business, our workplace and our company culture.”

Prior to joining UTA, Zetrenne served as a member of Ogilvy USA’s North America executive leadership team. As chief talent officer, he oversaw recruitment, retention and development efforts for the company’s 2,500 North American employees. Earlier in his Ogilvy career, he led talent strategy for the company’s global digital media practice. Zetrenne also has held senior human resources positions with Gillette, Pepsico and Accenture.

“At this pivotal moment in time, the worlds of entertainment, media, sports and the arts have a profoundly important role to play in both the global economy and culture,” said Zetrenne. “Central to that story are people, my colleagues and the clients they serve. I am delighted to join the visionary team at UTA and excited to set our global people strategy and position us for growth on the road ahead.”