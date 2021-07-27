UTA Signs ‘America’s Leadership Doctors’ Frances Frei and Anne Morriss

United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed Frances Frei and Anne Morriss, known as “America’s Leadership Doctors,” for representation in all areas, including speaking engagements, as well as film, television and digital opportunities.

The pair specializes in helping leaders accelerate change and improve company culture, with clients including Riot Games, WeWork and Pinterest, and an emphasis on “helping to unleash the full power of leadership on the most urgent problems of our time.”

Frei and Morriss are the best-selling authors of “Uncommon Service: How to Win by Putting Customers at the Core of Your Business” and published their latest book, “Unleashed: The Unapologetic Leader’s Guide to Empowering Everyone Around You” in June 2020. The duo are also frequent guests on Harvard Business Review’s webinar platform.

Frei, a globally-recognized thought leader on leadership and strategy, is a Harvard Business School professor of technology and operations management, whose research investigates how leaders create the conditions for organizations and individuals to thrive. In 2018, she delivered a widely viewed TED Talk, “How to build (and rebuild) trust,” which is a crash course on how to build, maintain and restore stakeholder trust.

Frei previously served as Uber’s first SVP of leadership and strategy and regularly advises senior executives “embarking on organizational transformation and embracing inclusion as a lever for improved performance.” She was recently tapped as a keynote speaker for WarnerMedia Fellows, a six-month program open by invitation to all senior vice presidents and above who self-identify as Asian, Latino, Black or multiracial. Frei will serve alongside WM CEO Jason Kilar, AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches, WM news/sports chair Jeff Zucker and Warner Bros. president of global brands, franchises and experiences Pam Lifford, as well as former Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett, Morgan Stanley vice chair Carla Harris and author and entrepreneur Seth Godin.

Morriss, an entrepreneur and elite leadership coach with more than 20 years experience, is currently the executive founder of The Leadership Consortium (TLC), a leadership accelerator that works to build inclusive executive teams and prepare emerging leaders for senior leadership through innovative virtual learning experiences.

Prior to founding TLC, Morriss served as CEO and founder of GenePeeks, a computational genomics company developing breakthrough ways to identify genetic risk. Additionally, Morriss serves on a number of nonprofit boards, including the national board of IGNITE, which champions for more women in public office.