UTA Appoints Erik Telford as Agent

UTA has hired Erik Telford as an agent, the company announced Tuesday.

Based in Los Angeles, he will work across both the culture and leadership and speakers divisions to expand client business and influence across entertainment, media, entrepreneurship, politics, the arts and thought leadership.

Telford began his career at CAA in 2014, where he most recently served as an agent. He reunites with Darnell Strom, partner and head of culture and leadership, who moved from CAA to UTA in 2019 .

“Watching UTA’s innovative approach to representation and its commitment to building platforms that amplify clients’ voices has been incredibly inspiring to see,” Telford said. “I am thrilled to join the UTA team and be a part of what they have created and continue to cultivate.”

Strom called Telford “a talented agent who not only provides excellent client service, but is a key collaborator with his colleagues. He will help bring new voices to UTA and support our existing clients by building a robust speaking platform for their work, ideas and ambitions, while also expanding their business and cultural influence. I am thrilled to be reunited with Erik and we are excited to have him at UTA.”

Telford brings experience working with acclaimed artists and social activists including Barry Jenkins, Jesse Williams, Yara Shahidi, Janet Mock, DeRay Mckesson, Baratunde Thurston and Kendrick Sampson. He attended the University of South Caroline, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in management and marketing.

Last October, UTA announced the largest elevation of partners in history, 19 employees including senior corporate executives in legal, corporate communications and finance.