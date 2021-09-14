UTA Set to Establish Base of Operations in Atlanta

United Talent Agency and its partner company Klutch Sports Group have announced plans to establish a new base of operations in Atlanta.

The move makes UTA the first major talent agency to establish a significant on-the-ground presence in the city, and the new office will add to UTA’s network in Beverly Hills, Nashville, New York and London.

“Atlanta is an epicenter of sports, music, art, business and culture,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said, announcing the move. “So much of what we watch, listen to, and cheer for comes from this critical region of our country.”

“There is a huge and growing opportunity to connect talent with new possibilities that help them build their careers, where they live and on their terms,” Zimmer continued. “Atlanta represents so much of what’s next, and we look forward to being a meaningful and contributing member of the community.”

UTA will offer representation in Atlanta across all of its divisions, encompassing music, sports, film and television, as well as podcasts, books, fine arts and more. The agency and Klutch already represent an array of notable figures in the region, including Atlanta Hawks players Trae Young, Jalen Johnson and Cam Reddish; music artists like 21 Savage and Offset; and Stacey Abrams. Atlanta is also the home base of Klutch’s NFL representation practice, which will also expand its presence there as part of this UTA move.

The agency plans to establish a second UTA Artist Space gallery in its new Atlanta offices, which will be open to the public and showcase exhibitions and programming from the Atlanta art community, as well as from across UTA’s global fine arts roster. The agency established its first fine arts gallery near its Beverly Hills headquarters.

The Atlanta office will be led by UTA partners Steve Cohen and Arthur Lewis, and Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul. Both Cohen, a senior agent in UTA’s motion picture talent group, and Lewis, creative director of UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space, have ties to the city.

Klutch Sports Group Head of Football Damarius Bilbo will also work out of the new Atlanta office. Bilbo was a college football standout at Georgia Tech and former NFL player, building his football representation business in Atlanta before he joined Paul at Klutch, as part of the group’s expansion into the NFL.

The agency plans to announce the location of its new midtown office, as well as the inaugural programs and exhibits in its UTA Artist Space in Atlanta, in the coming weeks.