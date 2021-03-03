Universal Orlando Resort ‘Evaluating’ In-Park Experiences at Seuss Landing Following Book Controversy

The Universal Orlando Resort has pulled some of Dr. Seuss’ books from their gift shops and is further assessing potential changes to the resort amid controversies surrounding some of the books from the author’s collection.

This comes after a statement released by Dr. Seuss Enterprises yesterday, which revealed that they will stop publishing six of Dr. Seuss’ picture books amid accusations of “hurtful and wrong” racist imagery. A representative for Universal’s Island of Adventure confirmed that the theme park is “evaluating” character depictions represented inside Seuss Landing, an area that includes characters and attractions inspired by the world of Dr. Seuss.

“Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises,” a spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience, too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”