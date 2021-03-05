Steph Curry’s Unanimous Media Creates Pathways Alliance For Underrepresented Voices

Over the course of 18 months, Unanimous Media will work with authors to create refreshing new projects, giving them an opportunity to inject their visions across all entertainment mediums, including films, television series, documentaries and podcasts. Run by Kalyna Kutny, the Unanimous team will assist the Underrated Book Club team select authors for the book club while simultaneously evaluating the stories under development.

Unanimous Media , Stephen Curry ’s multimedia company has announced the creation of Pathways Alliance, a new production arm dedicated to giving diverse talent the opportunity to share their creative voices.

The first author selected was Wes Moore , whose bestseller “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates” was featured as the October Book Club pick in 2011.

“I am thrilled to be selected as the inaugural member of Pathways Alliance,” Moore said in a statement. “Stories promote action, and at a time where storytelling and content creation is more important than ever before, I am honored to work with a team that is committed to making the world stronger one platform at a time.”

Cole Brown, who released his first book “Greyboy: Finding Blackness in a White World” in September 2020, was also selected. Additional authors will be added to the program throughout the year.

Co-founder Erick Peyton said he and Curry wanted to launch an initiative where they could wholly invest in the authors they work with.

“By tapping into our relationships and partnerships, we are able to amplify these authors and create a platform for their ideas to be developed and heard,” Peyton said. “Unanimous is creating a media ecosystem in TV, film and audio and it is important that we shepherd new voices into that system.”

Hilary Awad, head of the Underrated Book Club team, said she is grateful for the opportunity to induct some of the book club’s most promising voices to the Pathways Alliance.

“Our shared mission to amplify these authors illustrates Stephen’s vision to see all his business endeavors create a cohesive ecosystem,” Awad said.