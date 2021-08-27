Research Executives from HBO Max, CBS, Magid, Vizio, Omnicom Media Group, Canvas Join TV Audience Panel

Executives from HBO Max, CBS, Magid, Vizio, Omnicom Media Group and Canvas Worldwide will join the “A Moving Target – Understanding Today’s Evolving TV Audience” panel in the Variety Streaming Room on September 9 at 9:30 am PT.

The panel will be a deep dive into the minds of today’s television audience with exclusive conversations from top media leaders offering insight and exclusive research findings.

Exploding numbers of streaming platforms have gifted audiences unprecedented options with how to watch TV. But how are audiences assessing these choices across subscription and ad-supported content? How might evolving audience preferences and behavior be impacting TV decisions and strategies?

Join the conversation with panelists that include Mike Bloxham, EVP, Global Media and Entertainment, Magid; Devin Fallon, Director, Media Insights and Analytics, Vizio; Kelly Metz, Managing Director, Advanced TV Activation at Omnicom Media Group; Natasha Hritzuk, VP Consumer Insights, HBO Max; Linda Fernandez, Group Director, Multicultural Strategy, Canvas Worldwide; and Radha Subramanyam, Chief Research and Analytics Officer, CBS Corporation and President, CBS Vision.

“There are a lot of assumptions being made about the future of TV and what consumers want but the data and research often contradicts,” said Devin Fallon, Director of Media Insights and Analytics at Vizio. “Assembling thought leaders from agencies, studios and networks who focus on insights and behaviors for a living is a great way to lay the facts on the table and help everyone make sense of the bigger picture.”

Registration is free but required for access: variety.com/tvaudiencepanel